Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Koppers stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

