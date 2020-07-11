Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,220

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,180 ($14.52) to GBX 1,220 ($15.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 857.27 ($10.55).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 781 ($9.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 757.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 798.52.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

