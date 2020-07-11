Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €51.00 ($57.30) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.00 ($52.81).

BNR opened at €51.58 ($57.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.01. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

