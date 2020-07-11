Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 999,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $44.94 on Friday. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.