BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered BP to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) target price (up previously from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392 ($4.82).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 373.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($384.54). Insiders acquired a total of 281 shares of company stock valued at $93,912 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

