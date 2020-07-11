Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 86,000 Shares

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BOX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

