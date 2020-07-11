BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $158,778.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053372 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

