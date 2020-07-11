Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.