BLOCKv Price Down 21.6% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $930,382.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.04941524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00053707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

