BLAST Market Cap Reaches $35,192.85 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market cap of $35,192.85 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 137% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,264,681 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

