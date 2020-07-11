BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

BKRIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

