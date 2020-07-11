Bitcoin Classic Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $20,588.70 and approximately $74,390.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00453223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028145 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015367 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004754 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003349 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.