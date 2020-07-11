Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $1,337,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,514,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $91.67 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 99,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $9,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

