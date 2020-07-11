BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BBL opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,569.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,183 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.