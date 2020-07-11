Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 10,000 Shares

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

