Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday.

CRW stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($20.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,768.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,903.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.05 million and a PE ratio of 30.36. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($33.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

