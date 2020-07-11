Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 73,970,000 shares. Currently, 58.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,288,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

