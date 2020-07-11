Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.37 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

