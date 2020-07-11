Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Beam has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last week, Beam has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 65,998,320 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

