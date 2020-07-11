Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.48 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.666 per share. This is an increase from Basf’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

