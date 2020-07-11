B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NYSE:PGR opened at $80.76 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

