B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $794.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

