Axa Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Axa cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $6,267,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $382.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

