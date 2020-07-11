Axa Purchases 5,100 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Quidel were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

QDEL opened at $246.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

