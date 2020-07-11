Axa Invests $777,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Axa bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.