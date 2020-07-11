Axa Invests $751,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $21,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.03 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,109 shares of company stock worth $35,719,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

