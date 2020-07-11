Avast (LON:AVST) PT Raised to GBX 650

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 557 ($6.85) to GBX 648 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.38) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.38) target price (up previously from GBX 500 ($6.15)) on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.18 ($6.72).

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 556 ($6.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.56. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($6.79).

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.99), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,498,277.14).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

