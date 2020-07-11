Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $3,396,000.00 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ingram sold 50,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $5,217,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $136.54 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.