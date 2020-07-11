AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 276,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

AUDC opened at $32.07 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 168.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

