ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 223,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ATN International stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.05 million, a P/E ratio of -93.16 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

ATNI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

