Atlas Copco’s (BDNNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

