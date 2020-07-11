ArtByte Achieves Market Cap of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00480068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

