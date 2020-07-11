Arden Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

