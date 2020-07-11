Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,250 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

