Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

