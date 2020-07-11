Arden Trust Co Has $443,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.19. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

