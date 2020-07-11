ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) vs. Antero Resources (OTCMKTS:AR) Financial Contrast

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 4 8 1 0 1.77

Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.17 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -20.29

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -35.36% -3.77% -1.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH Company Profile

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

