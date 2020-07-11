Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CFO Gregory K. Chow Sells 126,668 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
