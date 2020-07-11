Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CFO Gregory K. Chow Sells 126,668 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

