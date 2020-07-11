Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Sells 168,891 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

