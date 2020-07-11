Aptiv PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

NYSE APTV opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.