Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AAPL opened at $383.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,658.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.38. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

