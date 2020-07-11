Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 29th

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 233.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.