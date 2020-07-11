APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $264.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.23.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.