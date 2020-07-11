Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.05.
About Aozora Bank
