Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

