Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

AON stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

