Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020 // Comments off

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 24,314 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th.

Angel Seafood Company Profile (ASX:AS1)

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

