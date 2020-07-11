Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 24,314 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th.

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

