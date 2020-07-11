Analyzing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FormFactor and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 8.05% 11.68% 9.11% Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 4 4 0 2.50 Intermolecular 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Intermolecular.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Intermolecular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 4.10 $39.35 million $0.81 39.16 Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.77 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Summary

FormFactor beats Intermolecular on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

