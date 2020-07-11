Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $62.00

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

