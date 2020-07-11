Analysts Set Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) PT at $49.13

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -266.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.