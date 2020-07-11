Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after buying an additional 642,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

